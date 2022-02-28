Biocon Biologics to go for IPO in 18-24 months: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

-
ALSO READ
Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spar over 'unknown' yogi in NSE matter
Decoded: Of 'Pandora Papers', insider trading and Biocon link
Pandora Papers: 'Kunal Kashyap has no influence over Biocon-linked trust'
Biocon's insulin biosimilar Glargine gets preference in top US formulary
Serum Alliance will give revenue stream from H2FY23: Biocon Biologics exec
-
After acquiring Viatris' biosimilars business for as much as $3.3 billion, Biocon Biologics (BBL) is looking to go for an initial public offering in the next 18-24 months, said BBL executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday.
"The debt that BBL is taking on to finance this transaction will be financed by equity infusion by existing shareholders and the IPO. This deal will be value accretive for all our shareholders," said Shaw.
Biocon, which is the majority shareholder in BBL, saw its shares fall 9.5 per cent to Rs 356.7 on Monday at the time of publishing.
"The market needs to understand the magnitude of this deal. We are acquiring the complete economic benefits of Viatris and it makes us a vertically integrated global biosimilars player," she added.
While Biocon Biologics was valued at $4.9 billion in its last financing round, this deal takes its valuation beyond $8 billion, according to the company.
"Combining Viatris’ biosimilars business with BBL accelerates the build out of our commercial capability in developed markets in order to become a strong global brand with a direct presence in U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand", the company said.
Shaw highlighted that the deal will potentially bring two important drugs in the US market to the Biocon Biologics stable -- in-licensed bAdalimumab and an option to acquire Viatris’ rights in bAflibercept in the autoimmune segment.
Dealbook
Viatris will receive cash consideration of $2 billion on closing of the transaction and up to $335 million as additional payments expected to be paid in 2024. Additionally, upon closing of the transaction, BBL will issue $1 billion of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Viatris, equivalent to an equity stake of at least 12.9 per cent in the company, on a fully diluted basis.
The cash payment of $2 billion to be funded by $800 million raised through equity infusion in BBL and the remainder to be funded by debt, additional equity or a combination of the two.
"We are very comfortable with the debt as it is a high growth company with good EBITDA support. This deal leapfrogs is into the commercial space in developed markets. It is a risk free model of creating that commercial engine," said Shaw.
"Biocon has always meant to a be a company that will have a broad offering and our investors will benefit from this sum of parts business. In effect, Biocon serves a menu of diversified businesses," she added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU