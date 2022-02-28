Biocon Biologics to go for IPO in 18-24 months: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

After acquiring Viatris' biosimilars business for as much as $3.3 billion, Biologics (BBL) is looking to go for an initial public offering in the next 18-24 months, said BBL executive chairperson on Monday.

"The debt that BBL is taking on to finance this transaction will be financed by equity infusion by existing shareholders and the IPO. This deal will be value accretive for all our shareholders," said Shaw.



Biocon, which is the majority shareholder in BBL, saw its shares fall 9.5 per cent to Rs 356.7 on Monday at the time of publishing.

"The market needs to understand the magnitude of this deal. We are acquiring the complete economic benefits of Viatris and it makes us a vertically integrated global biosimilars player," she added.

While Biologics was valued at $4.9 billion in its last financing round, this deal takes its valuation beyond $8 billion, according to the company.

"Combining Viatris’ biosimilars business with BBL accelerates the build out of our commercial capability in developed markets in order to become a strong global brand with a direct presence in U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand", the company said.

Shaw highlighted that the deal will potentially bring two important drugs in the US market to the Biologics stable -- in-licensed bAdalimumab and an option to acquire Viatris’ rights in bAflibercept in the autoimmune segment.

Dealbook

Viatris will receive cash consideration of $2 billion on closing of the transaction and up to $335 million as additional payments expected to be paid in 2024. Additionally, upon closing of the transaction, BBL will issue $1 billion of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) to Viatris, equivalent to an equity stake of at least 12.9 per cent in the company, on a fully diluted basis.

The cash payment of $2 billion to be funded by $800 million raised through equity infusion in BBL and the remainder to be funded by debt, additional equity or a combination of the two.

"We are very comfortable with the debt as it is a high growth company with good EBITDA support. This deal leapfrogs is into the commercial space in developed markets. It is a risk free model of creating that commercial engine," said Shaw.

"Biocon has always meant to a be a company that will have a broad offering and our investors will benefit from this sum of parts business. In effect, Biocon serves a menu of diversified businesses," she added.