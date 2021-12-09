Biocon in talks with Mylan to merge biosimilar businesses: Report

-
-
Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd is in talks with generic drugmaker Mylan for a merger of their biosimilar businesses, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Biocon will seek to hold a controlling majority stake in the merged entity and the companies will also look for an initial public offering (IPO) for the entity post-merger in which they will seek a valuation of over $10 billion, the report said.
Spokespersons for Biocon and Viatris Inc, the company which was formed after combining Mylan with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded drugs business, said that the companies do not comment on market rumours and speculation.
In September, Biocon said the biosimilar unit will sell a 15% stake to a Serum Institute of India subsidiary for access to millions of vaccine doses, including COVID-19 shots. The deal valued Biocon Biologics at about $4.9 billion.
Biocon Biologics has also raised capital through several rounds this year and last year from high-profile names such as Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Goldman Sachs and Tata Capital Growth Fund.
Shares of Biocon were down 1.9% as of 0626 GMT in a weak Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
