Biotech cos Tzar Labs and Epigeneres to launch early-detection cancer tests

Tzar Labs, a molecular diagnostic company, and Mumbai-based Epigeneres Biotechnology, have claimed a breakthrough with their RNA-marker based technology for early detection of rooted in stem cell biology. The blood tests, which can help determine whether is absent, imminent, or present and also detect the different stages of the disease; will be launched by the end of this year.

Ashish Tripathi, founder and CEO of Tzar Labs, said that they are awaiting the regulatory approvals, and are building the first laboratory in Mumbai now. “We want to have labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad to begin with. To scale this, we need to add more labs and collection centres. We plan to launch the test in the market by the last quarter of 2020 calendar year.” Tripathi added that they would keep prices low, but did not divulge how much it could cost the end-user.

The blood test gives results in 72 hours now and can tell if one has or has a chance of getting it. It is also able to say where the cancer is growing. They do an RNA mutation analysis for any organ in the body from a blood test. The company has recently conducted 1000 person clinical study, which has been peer reviewed by Stem Cell Reviews and Reports (SCRR), one of the leading global science journals in Stem Cell technology, published by Springer Science.

Tripathi says, “At a later stage of cancer, one does not need a blood test to detect cancer; there are several tests for that. But, detecting it early not only improves the survival rates and also reduces the financial burden. Our accuracy rates are very high for screening tests of cancer with over 99 percent specificity. We have managed to show results for all types of cancers – all solid cancers, blood cancers and sarcomas.”

Explaining how their test is different from the other tests available in the market, Tripathi claims that they are looking at a causal marker, an RNA marker – without these mutations, the tumour cannot form.

Even a smallest tumour would have millions of cancer cells, and if one can pick up these cell mutations, one can detect cancer. He claims that most other tests try to pick up traces of the tumour in the blood samples (liquid biopsies). In stage 1 and stage 2 there will be less tumour samples in the blood, and hence chances of detection will be lower in early stages.

Deepa Bhartiya, scientist with National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health under the ICMR, and an expert in stem cell research says, “More studies would be necessary, but the technology is promising. It is a non-invasive method. No biopsy required. To detect early onset of cancer and where the cancer cells are growing without an invasive method is promising.”

She felt that this test can be done as a part of a preventive healthcare check-up. “When people go for annual health check-ups if they do this test, then it can help detect early cancer. More large scale research should be done, but initial results are very promising.”

Epiegeneres is planning to do more large-scale research to take the tests to the western countries. “We would need funds to the tune of $200-300 million to do additional clinical trials and roll it out in the Western markets. We need to do at least 10,000-20,000 samples for these studies over the next one to one and a half years. We have reached out to global clinical research organisations (CROs) and also to global investment funds,” Tripathi says.

Stephen Abbs, Scientific Advisor at Department of Health & Social Care and was previously the Director of Genomics Laboratory with Cambridge Hospitals Foundation at NHS Foundation Trust too said more studies are required.

“My opinion from a scientific perspective is that further large-scale studies have to be done to confirm the extremely high and impressive accuracy of this test. A test working on so many types of cancers is an extremely promising breakthrough but it will serve the company well to do western trials at the earliest.”