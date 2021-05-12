Birla Corporation March quarter net profit up 28% on higher sales

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Birla Corporation's December quarter net profit jumps 82 per cent
Despite Covid-19 pandemic, India Inc scripted a smart turnaround
Ashok Leyland's M&HCV truck sales rise 44% in February, bus sales fall 84%
Our lending book makes us bigger than some banks: ABCL CEO Srinivasan
-
Birla Corporation Limited on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 249.33 crore in the March quarter, up 28 per cent from Rs 194.73 crore in the same period last year and 67.9 per cent from Rs 148.42 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenues from operations stood at Rs 2,146.12 crore, up 24.9 per cent over the previous year and 17.7 per cent over the previous quarter.
The company turned in its highest ever full-year net profit of Rs 630.14 crore, up 24.7 per cent over the previous year. However, due to the shortfall in sales in the first quarter, revenue for the full year fell 1.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,885.36 crore. Sales by volume for FY20-21 declined 1.8 per cent to 13.39 million tonnes (mt) from 13.64 mt in the previous year.
The company’s March quarter EBITDA at Rs 405.53 crore and cash profit at Rs 338.16 crore were also the highest ever. The company has declared a dividend of 100 per cent for FY20-21.
The company made up for its loss in production and sales at the beginning of the financial year by aggressively rationalising costs, it said. Finance cost was pared by Rs 91.39 crore, or by 23.6 per cent, to Rs 296.28 crore. The company also benefited from the better than expected recovery in cement demand from the second quarter onwards, especially in the rural sector.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU