JUST IN
Domino's India franchisee Jubilant's Q2 profit rises 10% on dine-in demand
BioNTech Q3 earnings drop but forecast for vaccine revenue grows
Paytm reports 76% rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 1,914 cr on surge in loan growth
Brookfield India's net dips 61% to Rs 27 crore, net operating income up
Coal India Q2 net profit zooms 106% to Rs 6,044 crore on high sales
BSE net profit nearly halves to Rs 34 cr as margin plunges, expenses rise
Coal India Q2 profit rises 106% to Rs 6,044 crore, net sales up 29%
Sintex Industries Q2 net loss widens to Rs 278 crore, expenses surge 23%
Flipkart FY22 losses widen to over Rs 7,800 cr; net income rises by 20%
Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income rises 48% to Rs 241 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Reliance unit to build world class Greenfield Smart City near Gurugram
Tobacco player VST logs 22% sales growth in quarter ended Sept 30
Business Standard

Birla Corporation posts Rs 56.46 crore consolidated net loss in Q2

The company said profitability was impaired by a sharp increase in power and fuel costs, which could not be passed on to consumers

Topics
Birla Corporation | Q2 results | Indian companies

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Birla Corporation
Birla Corporation clocked in an 11.4 per cent increase in sales volume in Q2FY23 at 3.64 mt

MP Birla group flagship, Birla Corporation, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs Rs 56.46 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of cost escalation. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 85.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said profitability was impaired by a sharp increase in power and fuel costs, which could not be passed on to consumers in the seasonally weak monsoon quarter. Overall cement production cost in the September quarter was up 20 per cent year-on-year and 5 per cent sequentially.

The net loss, the company said, was after several years. The bottomline was also impacted by higher interest and depreciation costs on account of the Mukutban unit in Maharashtra, which was set up at an investment of Rs 2,744 crore.

The 3.9 million tonne (mt) unit started commercial production in April and augmented the company’s production capacity to 20 mt. In the current financial year, the Mukutban plant is expected to produce around 1 mt of cement.

Birla Corporation clocked in an 11.4 per cent increase in sales volume in Q2FY23 at 3.64 mt. Total income in Q2 stood at Rs 2,041.58 crore, up 19.3 per cent from the year-ago period.

Leadership change

The Birla Corporation board on Tuesday approved the appointment of Sandip Ghose as the company’s whole-time director from December 1 to December 31, 2022, and as the managing director and chief executive officer effective January 1, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders. The company informed that Arvind Pathak was stepping down as managing director and chief executive officer due to personal reasons. Pathak, the company said, was instrumental in charting a road map for aggressive growth and took multiple initiatives to improve efficiency.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Birla Corporation

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 19:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.