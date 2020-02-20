Blackstone emerges as front-runner to buy South City Mall in Kolkata

US-based private equity investor Blackstone has emerged as the front-runner to buy South City Mall, one of the largest malls in eastern India, said sources in the know. A dozen investors, including Blackstone, Xander, and GIC, have put in bids for the mall, measuring about 1 million square feet (sq ft), the sources said, adding that the deal is expected to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

If the deal goes through, it will be one of the biggest mall deals in the past five years. In 2017, Blackstone bought Elante mall in Chandigarh from the Carnival group for Rs 2,200 crore, the largest such ...