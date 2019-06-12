Bleak outlook for thermal power plants make Bhel a value trap for investors

The good news for Bharat Heavy Engineering (Bhel) is that analysts are turning positive on the stock. The optimism is also backed by fundamentals – largely attributable to improved order execution and cost optimisation, which is in turn perking up operating profit margins for the coal-fed power plant maker.

Also, realising the need to diversify, Bhel is shoring up its presence in segments like locomotives, railway electrification and emission control equipment, which contributed to about 30 per cent of total order inflows (Rs 23,860 crore) in FY19. Additionally, with Rs 725 ...