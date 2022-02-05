BoB Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,197 cr

Public sector lender on Saturday reported 107% jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2,197 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The bank reported standalone PAT of Rs 1,061 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 8,552 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 7,477 crore in Q3FY21, registering a growth 14.38% YoY.

Operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 5,483 crore in Q3FY22, up by 7.85% on a YoY basis

Net interest margin increased to 3.13% in Q3FY22 from 2.77% in Q3FY21.

The Provision Coverage Ratio of the Bank stood at 85.95%.

On Friday, BoB's scrip on BSE closed trading nearly 3% lower at Rs 106.40.