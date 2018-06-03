Boeing wins Dreamliner order from Vistara

Co’s is poised to win an order from Vistara, the Indian affiliate of Singapore Airlines Ltd, dealing a blow to SE’s competing A330neo, according to people familiar with the development.

opted for six 787s with an option to buy four more, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

is considering between the 787-9 and the 787-10 version, which could fly non-stop to European destinations such as London, said one of the people.

The most expensive model of the has a list price of $325.8 million, making the order from the Indian carrier worth as much as $3.3 billion, including options.

was forced to cut back on production plans for its newest wide-body jetliner after losing a series of major contracts to arch-rival has been increasingly aggressive on pricing, especially in competitions with the A330neo and the 787. This deal adds to other key losses in similar contests including Boeing getting Hawaiian Air to cancel its A330neo order in favour of the 787 and beating out its European rival at American Airlines Group Inc. switched an order for the A350 to the 787 over the A330neo.

A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment on speculation over confidential talks with customers. A spokesman for Boeing wasn’t immediately available for comment outside business hours.

A spokeswoman said the airline will announce its fleet expansion plan at an appropriate time.