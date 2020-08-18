Apple plans to roll out Made-in-India iPhone 12 by middle of next year

JUST IN
Business Standard

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Stepping up its thrust on manufacturing in India, American tech giant Apple is planning to roll out locally made models of its upcoming iPhone 12 by the middle of next year, sources close to the development have said. This will be the seventh iPhone model to be made in the country, giving a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar vision.

Also, the local production of its latest iPhone SE (2020) is expected to begin by the end of this year. Till recently, iPhone production in India was limited to older models at a lower price tag. So far, Apple has localised ...

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 06:05 IST

