Bosch reports nearly 5x rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 482 crore

Bosch Ltd posted a standalone net profit of Rs 482 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY21), up nearly 5 times from Rs 81 crore logged in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations, meanwhile, came in at Rs 3,217 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, an increase of 44 per cent from the revenue of Rs 223,6 crore clocked in the same quarter last year.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 115 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the current quarter stood at Rs 640 crore, up 77.2 per cent over the same period of previous year.
“Despite facing a spell of near-zero sales in the month of April and May in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the demand from the agriculture sector, mainly the tractor business. Industry showed continued signs of recovery since the second quarter of FY 2020-21, however, it remains impacted due the uncertainties in the market. International market volatilities in the supply chain will also continue to impact the auto sector. Furthermore, we have seen growth in the Power Tools segment, especially in the construction and e-commerce sectors,” said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President of Bosch India.
The company said total investments in 2020-21 amounted to Rs 246 crore with major spend on the expansion of our Adugodi campus into a smart campus.
Bosch's scrip was trading nearly 8.3 per cent higher at Rs 16,021.3 on NSE.
