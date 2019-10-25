Bosch unveils Internet of Things enabled public infra monitoring solution

Robert Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) on Thursday unveiled an (IoT) enabled public infrastructure monitoring solution which has been designed and developed in India. It combines Bosch’s unique strength in software, sensors and services to transform devices such as elevators and escalators into smarter machines.

At the heart of the solution is an intelligent platform called ‘ Phantom’ that increases machine efficiency by providing insights on critical safety, machine maintenance and early warnings on malfunctions. The solution which can be set up in a few minutes can also provide real-time alerts and notifications via e-mails and messages to the users.

"The solution was made in Bengaluru for India to address a safety issue in our growing cities. It will enable manufacturers to manage a smooth and safe movement of a large number of people using public infrastructure,” said Vijay Ratnaparkhe, president and managing director, RBEI.

Phantom which was built with multiple patented technology components has a friendly graphical user interface. It enables its end users to monitor and achieve their energy efficiency targets. The product comprises of hardware, a non-intrusive load monitoring algorithm, and a dashboard that come together to orchestrate energy consumption monitoring of various devices. It can be retrofit into any existing power monitoring device. This involves installing a small, nondescript box which is equipped with several intelligent sensors.

Bosch said Phantom provides visibility and transparency of machine data, centrally and remotely. This helps to reduce capital expenditure and results in maximum throughput and utilization of energy. It provides timely bias-free, accurate data that form the basis for managers to set targets, track performance, analyze, and improve on a continuous basis. Bosch said the product is suitable for use within multiple scenarios and industries such as retail stores, quick-service restaurants and small and medium enterprises.

“You can use it for a variety of applications including monitoring of public assets such as transformers, elevators and escalators. We are also planning to take it to individual homes,” said Dattatri Salagame, vice president and head of digital business, RBEI.

What sets this solution apart is the intelligence, as it can monitor energy at a granular level, said Uday Haleangadi Prabhu, general manager, IoT and product management, RBEI.

“Today if you get electricity bill of Rs 1000, you may not know (where the energy got used). We are able to give you a breakdown every minute about the (devices) that are consuming it so that you can set the target and monitor them in realtime,” said Prabhu.

The solution has already been deployed in few elevators and escalators in Karnataka including the escalator in the skywalk near Forum Mall in Bengaluru. SEEIOT Solutions is the implementation partner for this solution in Karnataka.

“This solution puts technology in the service of the city and addresses urban monitoring issues,” said Dr. Shobha Yaduraj, managing director, SEEIOT Solutions and State President, Karnataka Elevator Manufacturers Association.