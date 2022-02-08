Boycott calls over tweet by Hyundai's Pak partner may hit company

-
ALSO READ
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Hyundai launches 'i20 N Line' in India starting at Rs 9.84 lakh
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
-
Indian customers of Hyundai Motor called for a boycott of its cars following a tweet from the account of the firm’s Pakistan partner posted insensitive remarks over Kashmir.
Dozens of Indians posted their intention to cancel orders for Hyundai cars to punish the company while urging support for homegrown brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Responding to the furore, Hyundai's India unit said that it has a "zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view".
Hyundai is India's second-largest car seller after Maruti Suzuki, and the largest car exporter in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU