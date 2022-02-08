Boycott calls over tweet by Hyundai's Pak partner may hit company

Indian customers of called for a boycott of its cars following a tweet from the account of the firm’s partner posted insensitive remarks over Kashmir.

Dozens of Indians posted their intention to cancel orders for Hyundai cars to punish the company while urging support for homegrown brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra. Responding to the furore, Hyundai's India unit said that it has a "zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view".

Hyundai is India's second-largest car seller after Maruti Suzuki, and the largest car exporter in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)