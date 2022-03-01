BP move to give up Rosneft stake may not impact Nayara Energy directly

The decision by BP to abandon its 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft is unlikely to have any direct impact on the Russian oil giant-backed Nayara Energy’s operations in India. Industry sources were of the view that sanctions may have some impact on the long-term operations and also the investment ability of the company in India.

Rosneft holds around 49.133 per cent in Nayara Energy. “BP does not have any direct stake or proportionate stake in Nayara Energy. Hence, there will be no direct impact on Nayara Energy,” said one of the company sources. “Nayara Energy does not ...