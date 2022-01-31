BPCL Q3 consolidated net rises 48% to Rs 2,805 cr, revenue rises by 35%

-
ALSO READ
BPCL privatisation faces bigger obstacles than Air India sale. Here's why
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Divestment delayed, but petchem plans on the track: Bharat Petroleum
BPCL privatisation likely to face a bump on rising fuel prices in India
BPCL privatisation: How long can govt afford to wait for the right suitor
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has reported 48 per cent spurt in consolidated net profit of Rs 2,805.09 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, from Rs 1,900.63 crore reported in the comparable months of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations during the period under review surged 35 per cent to Rs 117,702.59 crore, from Rs 87,292.62 crore in the year-ago period.
Commenting on company performance, V R K Gupta, BPCL's Director Finance said, "With normalisation of business and fuel demand rising, this quarter has seen growth in market share of petrol and diesel."
A company statement said that the gross refining margins (an estimate of the gain per barrel of crude oil processed) for the three month period ending December 2021 stood at $9.68 per barrel as against $2.47 per barrel in the same months of the previous financial year.
BPCL said that it also added 419 New Fuel Stations in the quarter under review, taking their network strength to 19,667 pumps. In addition to these, it said that 107 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations were commissioned in this period taking their total strength to 794.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU