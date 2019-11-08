BPCL looks at increasing diesel exports as domestic demand declines

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is looking to increase its diesel exports through tendered term contracts, company officials said on Friday. The move is to ensure refinery utilisation levels are maintained, despite a decline in domestic diesel demand.

On the discussions for privatisation of the company, N Vijayagopal, director-finance for BPCL, said the firm has not received any official communication from the government. BPCL will soon float tenders to seek term contracts for diesel exports. Vijayagopal said the company is aiming to export 200,000 tonnes of ...