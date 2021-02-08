BPCL Q3 conolidated net dips 7.4% to Rs 1,901 cr, revenue up 1.8%

-
ALSO READ
BPCL Q3 profit falls 7.3% to Rs 1,901 cr; announces interim dividend
BPCL dips 1% despite 93% YoY jump in Q1 PAT of Rs 2,076 cr, recovers later
BPCL Trust to sell up to 2% stake to employees through new mechanism
BPCL privatisation: EOI deadline extended again; this time till Nov 16
BPCL consolidated profit before tax rises 30% to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has reported Rs 1,900.63 crore consolidated profit for the third quarter of financial year 2020-2021. This is a fall from the Rs 2,051.43 crore profit reported by the company in the same months of the previous financial year.
The BPCL Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each or 160 per cent. The record date to determine eligibility has been fixed as February 19, 2021.
Despite the lower profit, BPCL reported a higher consolidated total income at Rs 88,027.16 crore in the quarter under review. This is up 1.8 per cent from Rs 86,495.22 crore in the comparable months of the financial year 2019-2020.
The centre is in the process of divesting its stake in this public sector undertaking. In the nine months from April to December 2020, the average gross refining margin, or gain per barrel of crude oil processed, stood at $2.90 per barrel, down from $ 3.15 a barrel in the same months of 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU