Brand Finance 2018: Tata, Airtel and Infosys most valuable Indian brands

Having seen its brand value dip in 2017 to its lowest point in five years, the Tata group has bounced back with a nine per cent rise to touch Brand Value (BV) of $14.2 billion in 2018, according to Brand Finance's annual study of the country's top 100 companies.

With this the Tata group has broken away from the below 5 per cent growth in brand valuation that it was hovering at, pre-2016, and notched up a formidable lead with respect to the rest on the list. Second-ranked Airtel is way behind at $6.6 billion and has seen its brand value fall by 14 per cent, according to findings ...