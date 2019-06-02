Brand KPMG looks to craft inspirational tale with employees as ambassadors

One employee talks about her love for football, another of his passion for the shooting range. Both work in KPMG and both are speaking up for their employer as part of a campaign to celebrate the consulting firm’s twenty-fifth year in India.

KPMG is looking to establish itself as a place that nurtures interesting talent and as a consulting firm of choice for its clients, turning to its employees for a glowing testimonial. While this makes for sound strategy, experts say that the firm may have slipped up on execution and ended up with a rather weak endorsement of its prowess. The ...