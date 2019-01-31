Branded by origin: Goa airport gets first GI store, more to follow soon

Darjeeling tea, Alphonso mangoes, Makrana marbles or dhokra horses, take your pick the next time you travel in or out of an airport in India. For now an assorted mix of GI (geographical indication) tagged products will be available at exclusive government-owned GI stores.

The first store opened at the departure terminal of the Goa airport earlier this week and there will be more, promised Suresh Prabhu, minister for Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, speaking at the launch. Geography, history and the promise of authenticity are what the government hopes to leverage, while offering ...