Brands go back to basics as retail trade spend yield little results

After agriculture, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is the second-largest employment generator in the country, employing 120 million people.

With 38 per cent contribution to the nation’s GDP and 40 per cent and 45 per cent share of the overall exports and manufacturing output, respectively, it is easy to see why India is gung-ho about their potential. While most among these MSMEs agree that international exposure is vital to realise the potential, data shows that awareness about newer markets to logistical bottlenecks and regulatory hassles — the list ...