Brands must step out of bubble to cater to everything everywhere customer

It has been a year of shocks and surprises, but one of the big cards that 2018 has dealt brands is that of perpetual restlessness. Nothing is permanent, no brand is infallible and no category secure.

In an age of anxious and demanding consumerism, brands have to create a new role for themselves in the coming year. Here’s a look at the crystal ball for 2019. Consolidate and aggregate From Idea Vodafone to Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank to the change of guard for Horlicks and Complan to the under-discussion Jet-Vistara deal, the trend has been mostly to create ...