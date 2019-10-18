Brexit deal spells good news for India Inc with large investments in UK

Britain and the European Union (EU) agreeing to a new Brexit deal spells good news for Indian companies with large investments in the United Kingdom (UK). If the agreement is ratified by the British Parliament, it will end the uncertainty plaguing the operations of many Indian companies for the last three years, said analysts.

The biggest relief will be felt at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata group, one the largest industrial investors in the UK through companies such as Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Hotels, and Tata Global Beverages. The group ...