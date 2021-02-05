Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 22.4% YoY to Rs 452 cr

-
ALSO READ
Britannia Q3 preview: Analysts see 20%YoY jump in PAT, 9% volume growth
Britannia declines 5% as Q2 revenue slightly misses analysts' expectations
Britannia trades nearly 1% higher ahead of Q2 nos; here's what to expect
Britannia's net profit jumps 23% to Rs 495.20 cr in Q2, revenue rises 12%
Britannia shifts focus to small packs as in-home consumption tapers
-
Britannia on Friday reported a 22.4 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 452 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21). It was Rs 369.6 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. However, sequentially, the profit declined 8.6 per cent. The company had posted a profit of Rs 495.20 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY21).
Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, managing director, said: "We continue to focus our efforts on the basic building blocks of our business which include direct reach, rural distribution, range selling, higher throughput, salesmen productivity and invest in enhancing our brand equity through focused product campaigns."
Revenue from operations rose 6.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,165 crore compared to the revenue of Rs 2,982 crore during the same period a year earlier. The revenue was Rs 3,419.61 crore in the September quarter.
"The company has been consistently gaining market share over the last several quarters," Britannia said in a stock exchange filing.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 611 crore.
"On the cost front, we witnessed moderate inflation in the materials prices except Palm oil where we witnessed a significant increase. We neutralised the inflation by accelerating our cost efficiencies and sustained the new efficiencies that we witnessed during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. These measures helped us record a 260 bps increase in operating profit during the current quarter compared to last year," Berry said.
The total income of the company came in at Rs 3,248.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,047.86 crore in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile the total expenses stood at Rs 2,634.46 crore in Q3FY21.
Shares of Britannia closed 1.07 per cent lower at Rs 3,541.30 a piece on BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU