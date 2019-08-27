Britannia Industries stock rises 6.2% as investors cheered growth plans

The share price of Industries rose 6.2 per cent on Tuesday as investors cheered the company's growth plans.

The gain was the highest in three years on the BSE and came as the benchmark Sensex rose marginally by 0.39 per cent. Intra-day, Britannia’s stock price rose as much as 7.5 per cent, closing trade at Rs 2,678.8 a share.

While the biscuit category grew 2 per cent in the June quarter, reported a 6 per cent top line growth for the period. The company has hinted that it may take price hikes at a time when no other biscuit player is contemplating the same.



