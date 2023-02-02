JUST IN
Law ministry allows CCI to clear pending mergers without full quorum
Britannia Industries opts for promotions as raw material prices fall

In FY22 and FY23, the company increased prices in order to pass on rising raw material costs to the consumer

Topics
Britannia Industries | Britannia Managing Director Varun Berry | Companies

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Varun Berry, Britannia Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director
Varun Berry, Britannia Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director

Britannia Industries will not reduce the maximum retail price of its products but will opt for promotions instead, even as commodity costs are declining, Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director of the biscuit major, told investors on a post-earnings conference call.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:49 IST

