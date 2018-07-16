Britannia launches its biggest greenfield plant in Assam, invests Rs 1.7 bn

Seeking better traction in the northeastern market, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major has launched its largest manufacturing facility in the at an investment of Rs 1.7 billion.

The state-of-the-art plant is spread over 22 acres and has an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes. Catering to Britannia’s vision of being a total foods company, the unit will soon be adding manufacturing lines of new product categories in the snacking space.

Managing Director said, “We are very excited about this launch as it helps augment our vision to be a total foods company and strengthen our position as a market leader in the packaged foods industry.” The idea is to make a gateway to South-Asian and South East Asian markets, he added.

This is the third Britannia plant to be set up in to serve the growing biscuit market in the northeast. The region currently generates a revenue of Rs 6 billion for the Rs 100 billion company.

It is also planning to invest in a finished goods distribution centre at an investment of Rs 200 million in the state, which will also cater to the entire northeastern market.

To strengthen its global footprint, the company had in May launched its first export-oriented manufacturing facility at Mundra. The food firm is also coming up with a Rs 10-billion integrated food park in Ranjangaon near Pune, likely to become operational by August. The first line of the plant will start producing cakes, followed by biscuits, croissants and dairy products.