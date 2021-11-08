Britannia Q2 net down 23% in Q2 due to rising palm oil, fuel prices

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Why did previous attempts to boost domestic oil palm production fail?
Trading orangutans for palm oil
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
-
Britannia’s net profit, attributable to the shareholders of the company, plunged 23 per cent to Rs 384 crore in the quarter ended September, compared to Rs 498 crore in the year-ago period as inflation pushed up the prices of palm oil, industrial fuel and packaging.
The company’s cost of materials increased 8 per cent from Rs 1,768 crore in the September quarter last year to Rs 1,915 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY22.
The FMCG major’s sales, however, rose 6 per cent to Rs 3,554 crore in Q2 from Rs 3,352 crore in the same period last year. The company said that on a 24-month basis (for six months ended 30th September 2021), consolidated sales and net profit grew 21 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.
Varun Berry, managing director of Britannia, said: “On the cost front, the global economy continued to witness supply led constraints across various input materials fuelling inflation. As a result, we are witnessing unprecedented inflation in market prices of palm oil at 54 per cent, industrial fuel at 35 per cent and packaging materials at 30 per cent, leading to an overall inflation in the quarter of approximately 14 per cent.”
“During the quarter, the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 started receding, and the economic activity started picking up. However, inflationary trends remained rampant around the globe, across sectors,” he added.
While the company has been able to partially mitigate the impact through accelerated cost efficiency programs, it has also initiated price increases across its portfolio of products to improve profitability.
Abneesh Roy, executive vice president at brokerage firm Edelweiss Securities, said: “Nestle and Hindustan Unilever, its peers in the packaged foods space have done better in managing margins. Britannia’s gross margin and EBITDA margin were compressed by 485 basis points and 428 basis points, respectively, on a year on year basis.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU