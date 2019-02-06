Brookfield may invest $1.5 bn in Indian realty to compete with Blackstone

Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management which raised $15 billion for global real estate last week, could put as much as 10 per cent of the funds raised in Indian real estate, said sources in the know. “Past funds have gone as much as 10 per cent of their corpus in Indian real estate. So this fund could also hit that mark,” said sources.

Out of that money, Brookfield could put more money in Indian commercial properties and compete with its global rival Blackstone more aggressively, said sources in the know. Brookfield has invested $3 billion in commercial ...