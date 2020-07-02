BS READS: A debt-laden gym chain, a tainted auditor, and the missing crores

A legacy gym chain brand whose history could be traced back to 1932, Talwalkars has been in the throes of a financial mess and stagnation. From over Rs 1,000 crore at its peak in March 2015, the chain’s market value today has plummeted to a mere Rs 15 crore, with both its group companies defaulting on interest payments since August 2019 and currently trading at under Re 4 per share.

While the Talwalkar group has a debt of over Rs 700 crore from Axis Bank, Indostar Capital has the biggest exposure to its group companies. According to media reports, continuous interest payment ...