BSE starts search for new MD & CEO as Ashish Chauhan's term ends

has begun the search for a new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). Candidates are required to send their applications by April 23 and it has appointed Egon Zehnder to oversee the process.



The current MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan’s second five-year tenure ends in November. Under the new market infrastructure institution (MII) regulations, the head of an MII is allowed a maximum of two terms of five years each.



Earlier this month, National Stock Exchange (NSE) also invited applications for MD & CEO. NSE’s current MD & CEO Vikram Limaye’s first five-year tenure ends in July.