JUST IN
BSNL tops list of CPSEs with highest pending dues to small firms
New TV norms: Processing fee to cost sports broadcasters Rs 5 cr per event
Jio True 5G now in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; unlimited data under welcome offer
Amid layoff season, TCS to create 1,200 new jobs in US by end of 2024
Indian Oil Corp buys cargo of Russia's Sokol oil through a spot deal
Twitter creating bots, Koo won't charge money for verification: CEO
External commercial borrowing of India Inc may stay muted in FY23
NHPC board approves merger with subsidiary Jalpower Corporation
Zomato Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 251 crore as online orders jump
Google confirms bug in Fitbit app that counts inaccurate calories
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bata India Q2 profit rises 47% to Rs 55 cr, net sales up 35% to Rs 830 cr
SAIL turns red with Rs 329 cr Q2 loss, expenses surge to Rs 27,200 cr
Business Standard

BSNL tops list of CPSEs with highest pending dues to small firms

The micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry has created the portal where these firms can file applications online regarding delayed payments

Topics
defaulters | BSNL | CPSEs

Nikesh Singh 

BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

The central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) owe Rs 2,262 crore to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), with Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) topping the chart of largest defaulters among CPSEs with Rs 499 crore pending dues, according to data available on the Samadhaan portal.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on defaulters

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 20:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.