BSR & Associates resigns as auditor of IL&FS Financial Services
'We received a notice on May 13 seeking an explanation on our removal as auditors'
BS Reporter Last Updated at June 21, 2019 01:00 IST
BSR & Associates LLP resigned as auditors of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) on Wednesday, a statement by the firm has said. “We received a notice on May 13 from the board of directors of IFIN, seeking an explanation on our removal as auditors. We had filed our written response on May 24 “. While IFIN has not communicated its decision to us as yet, we do not intend to impose ourselves as auditors of the company,” the statement said..
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 01:00 IST
