Bundled packs keep Airtel's Q2 ARPU stable, but AGR overhang on share price

Bharti Airtel posted better-than-expected operational numbers for the quarter ended September. While the full details of its results are not available, its per-user metrics, subscriber base, and churn have improved over the previous quarter.

In a seasonally weak quarter, the telco reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 128, down 0.78 per cent on a sequential basis. However, adjusted for the merger with the consumer business of Tata Teleservices (lower ARPU subscribers), like-for-like ARPU has been flat at Rs 129. What has helped the operator report a stable ARPU is ...