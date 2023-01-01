JUST IN
Business Standard

Business bites: How have winners of Shark Tank India 1 fared so far

A year later as season 2 begins, start-ups that 'sharks' invested in vouch for marketing gains from it but only a few have raised funds subsequently

Topics
Indian start-ups | Indian startup factory | Start-up funding

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Shark Tank India
According to Tracxn, of the 65 companies that were funded by “sharks” or judges at Shark Tank India 1, 23 have raised money from other investors as well.

As Shark Tank India 2 premieres on Sony Entertainment Television this week, a look at how contestants funded in the first season have fared gives an indication of the advantages and challenges presented by a reality TV series meant to give wings to budding entrepreneurs.

Read our full coverage on Indian start-ups

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 18:27 IST

