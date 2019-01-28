By March, a quarter of Reliance Jio subscribers to be JioPhone users

A fourth of the consumers of Reliance Jio would also be users of its feature phone by the end of this financial year (end-March), say analysts. A company source says of the 10 million monthly subscriber additions in the past four months, 50-55 per cent are JioPhone users.

Jio had around 280 mn subscribers at end-December and expects to cross 300 mn by end-March. By 2021, analysts estimate over 40 per cent of Jio's subscribers would be smartphone users. Jio's feature phone push has also made it the market leader in the country’s overall handset market, with a 21 ...