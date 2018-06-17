By roping in Kohli is Uber sending message to rival that it's here to stay?

For all that shackles a burgeoning urban India, its desire to fulfil aspirations is unyielding and borders on the restless. Mindful of how that desire fuels a service industry it’s striving to dominate, online cab aggregator Uber has launched a new campaign titled “Badhte Chalein” (move forward).

And delivering the campaign message is Virat Kohli, the Indian men’s cricket team captain who was roped in as the brand ambassador by Uber India last month. A television commercial of the “Badhte Chalein” campaign was launched last week where Kohli ...