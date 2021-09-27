Byju's appoints ex-Ola exec Puneet Bhirani as senior VP for operations

-
ALSO READ
The rise & rise of Byju's: The edtech startup's journey explained
Ola Electric to set up world's largest EV two-wheeler charging network
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
-
Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech company with a valuation of $16.5 billion, said it has appointed Puneet Bhirani as senior vice president-operations.
In his role, Bhirani will oversee the company’s overall operations strategy and build strong and innovative technological support to scale the business. Given the company’s growth across new products and platforms, he will strengthen internal capacity in line with the strategic objectives.
“Puneet (Bhirani) brings in a wealth of experience coupled with a deep understanding of business operations,” said Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, Byju’s. “We believe his joining will be a great value addition to the team and look forward to supporting him along the way.”
Before joining Byju’s, Bhirani was the chief executive officer of Ola Fleet and group chief operating officer at Ola across mobility, foods, and Ola electric. A CXO with over 24 years of cross-cultural experience across India, the UK, and the US, he brings on board his expertise in business transformation, new business setup and expansion, business development and cost and resource optimization across various domains. He has also been associated with brands like Digital Risk, Mphasis, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.
“Byju’s has displayed disruptive growth over the past 1.5 years,” said Bhirani, who holds an advanced MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School. “I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of the brand’s upheaval and introducing new practices to continue the seamless momentum of existing processes,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU