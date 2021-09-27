Byju's appoints ex-Ola exec Puneet Bhirani as senior VP for operations

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable company with a valuation of $16.5 billion, said it has appointed Puneet Bhirani as senior vice president-operations.

In his role, Bhirani will oversee the company’s overall operations strategy and build strong and innovative technological support to scale the business. Given the company’s growth across new products and platforms, he will strengthen internal capacity in line with the strategic objectives.

“Puneet (Bhirani) brings in a wealth of experience coupled with a deep understanding of business operations,” said Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, Byju’s. “We believe his joining will be a great value addition to the team and look forward to supporting him along the way.”

Before joining Byju’s, Bhirani was the chief executive officer of Fleet and group chief operating officer at across mobility, foods, and electric. A CXO with over 24 years of cross-cultural experience across India, the UK, and the US, he brings on board his expertise in business transformation, new business setup and expansion, business development and cost and resource optimization across various domains. He has also been associated with brands like Digital Risk, Mphasis, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

“Byju’s has displayed disruptive growth over the past 1.5 years,” said Bhirani, who holds an advanced MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School. “I am looking forward to becoming an integral part of the brand’s upheaval and introducing new practices to continue the seamless momentum of existing processes,” he said.