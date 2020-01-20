ByteDance readying assault on Tencent Holdings' mobile gaming kingdom

-
ByteDance is preparing a major push into the mobile arena’s most lucrative market, a realm Tencent Holdings has dominated for over a decade: games.
The world’s most valuable start-up has rapidly built a full-fledged gaming division to spearhead its maiden foray into hardcore or non-casual games, according to people familiar with the matter.
Over the past few months, ByteDance has quietly bought up gaming studios and exclusive title distribution rights. It’s embarked on a hiring spree and poached top talent from rivals, building a team of more than 1,000. Its first two games from the venture will be released this spring, targeting both local and overseas players, one person said.
ByteDance is looking to expand its horizons.
