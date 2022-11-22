JUST IN
JSW Energy seeks shareholders' nod to appoint Parth Jindal as director
Business Standard

C-DoT's indigenous, low-cost 4G and 5G stack attracts global interest

Price at a fraction of stacks made by global telecom players, it has also been tested in one of the world's most complex telecom markets

Topics
Telecom | 4G

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Telecom
Photo: Shutterstock

India’s indigenously developed 4G and 5G stack built by a consortium of C-DoT, Bharat Sanchar Nigam and Tata Consultancy Services is attracting attention in global markets with queries coming from European countries.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 20:25 IST

