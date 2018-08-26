Cadbury to expand the scope of its popular slogan, 'Kuchh meetha ho jaaye'

Chocolates, for the experience they deliver, practically sell themselves. But the challenge for an advertiser, who is out there to strengthen the market leader’s position, is to conquer new horizons — in this case, increase the occasions of consumption.

In its new campaign “Kuchh accha ho jaaye”, Cadbury tries to build on its iconic slogan, “Kuchh meetha ho jaaye” to do just that: Give one more reason to consume a product that is not necessarily considered healthy. The leading brand of chocolates manufactured by Mondelez India has embedded Kuchh ...