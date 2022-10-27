JUST IN
Kerala govt to meet Byju's on Nov 2 as 170 employees 'asked to resign'
Shareholders nod to Ahlem Friga Noy appointment as Adani Green director
MSCI sets aside Piramal Pharma's exclusion from global standard index
Listed firms managing liquidity challenges well, says India Ratings
OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker
Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India
Shiprocket becomes first inter-city logistics provider to join ONDC network
Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash at a rate of 7.5%
Software delivery firm Devtron raises $12 mn funding from Insight Partners
DGCA allows IndiGo to wet lease wide-body planes for only up to 6 months
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Loan of Rs 300 crore is for marketing activities of Aakash says Byju's
Business Standard

Cairn arm wins 10-year production sharing contract for Rajasthan block

Cairn Oil & Gas recently won eight oil blocks and one coal-bed methane (CBM) block under the DSF Round III bids, taking the company's total assets in the country to 62

Topics
Cairn Oil & Gas | cairn

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn

Cairn Oil & Gas has secured approval from the government to extend the production sharing contract (PSC) for its Rajasthan block for ten years until May 2030. The firm says this contract extension will spur capex investment and encourage private players entering the sector.

“This extension will be a key determinant in our goal of doubling production, and help India achieve energy atmanirbharta. Home to prolific fields, the bloc demands extensive investment in technologies to enhance recovery. The field also carries potential for new explorations," Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas said.

The Rajasthan block is of crucial national significance and is home to a number of technology firsts. The field has been the first in the country to apply micro seismic hydrofrac monitoring technology and has also executed the world’s largest jet-pump operation. It is also home to the world’s largest enhanced oil recovery (EOR) polymer flood project and the world’s largest Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) project.

The field also marks the starting point of the Mangala pipeline – the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline-that carries crude from the fields of Rajasthan to refineries in Gujarat.

Cairn Oil & Gas recently won eight oil blocks and one coal-bed methane (CBM) block under the DSF Round III bids, taking the company’s total assets in the country to 62.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cairn Oil & Gas

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 20:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.