Caller ID app Truecaller crosses milestone of 300 mn active users a month

Truecaller, the global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, announced that it has crossed the milestone of 300 million users a month on November 22, cementing its position as one of the largest caller ID and spam detection services in the world. India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users.
India users went up from 178 million in September of 2020 to 220 million active users this year.
A year back, Truecaller had a base of 250 million strong, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020 in order to build their safety net. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages.
Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, among others. f
“We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future”, says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.
