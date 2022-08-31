Campa Cola set to compete in aerated drinks space with new owner Reliance

-
ALSO READ
Remember Campa Cola? It is set to return as Reliance Retail acquires brand
Affordable offerings help Coca-Cola raise its customer base in India
Raymond appoints Coca-Cola veteran Atul Singh to lead the Group
RIL AGM 2022: 5G in two months, FMCG business, other key announcements here
Fruit-based fizzy drinks to draw 40% rate under GST after Gujarat ruling
-
Campa Cola is set to take on its competition, which pushed it out of the aerated drinks business in the late 1990s, but this time with a new owner-Reliance Industries. Campa Cola’s entry comes at a time when aerated drinks as a category is already saturated. But experts say this could give rise to competition in the segment, eventually causing the space to grow.
Some even point out that it will be an uphill task for Campa Cola to make its entry into the market and set up a supply chain.
Reliance has acquired Campa Cola from Pure Drinks for Rs 22 crore, according to a source in the know.
It is expected to launch by Diwali with three flavours which include cola, orange and lemon.
“This is an era where you don’t need money, but chutzpah and attitude. Small brands today are appealing to a younger audience. It all comes down to reinventing the product. Also, an engaging brand story is important to revive the brand,” said Alpana Parida, a brand consultant.
Parida explained that cola penetration in the country has been fantastic and aerated drinks are available at the Rs 5 and Rs 10 price points and have their rural strategies in place. Also, the existing players are aggressive marketers. “To expect Reliance to suddenly change the market will not be an easy task,” she said.
Rajat Wahi, partner at Deloitte India, explained that an average FMCG company has 2,500-3,000 distributors with it and Reliance is best placed to get so many distributors on board. “Reliance also has the advantage of using its own JioMart network which it uses to service kiranas,” Wahi said.
He explained that the re-entry of Campa Cola into the market will definitely cause a disruption and the brand also enjoys a good recall value.
Campa Cola as a brand was synonymous with cola in the 1980s and 1990s. After Coca-Cola had to exit India in 1977, its bottler at the time then decided to start its own brand, Campa Cola, which enjoyed a decent market share of about 30 per cent, as it was a very well recognised brand in North India.
Pure Drinks, the erstwhile owner of Campa Cola had bottling factories in Mumbai and Chennai as well. However, in 1990, Pepsi entered India under stringent conditions in joint venture with Voltas and Punjab Agro Industries, and Coca Cola re-entered the Indian market in 1993 in a joint venture with Britannia Industries. However, post liberalisation, by the mid 1990s, Pepsi bought out Voltas and Punjab Agro’s stake. Even Coca-Cola was no longer in partnership with Britannia by the mid 1990s, which caused competition in the industry to increase and eventually eased Campa Cola out of the market. The two US-based cola giants decided to fight it out in the Indian market.
“The re-entry of Campa into the market will cause competitive activity to increase in the aerated beverage space. With greater competition, the excitement in the category will definitely increase and help in expanding the category,” said Deepak Jolly, founder of advisory firm, Consocia Advisory.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 19:53 IST