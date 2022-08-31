Campa Cola set to compete in aerated drinks space with new owner Reliance

Campa Cola is set to take on its competition, which pushed it out of the business in the late 1990s, but this time with a new owner- . Campa Cola’s entry comes at a time when as a category is already saturated. But experts say this could give rise to competition in the segment, eventually causing the space to grow.

Some even point out that it will be an uphill task for Campa Cola to make its entry into the market and set up a supply chain.

Reliance has acquired Campa Cola from Pure Drinks for Rs 22 crore, according to a source in the know.

It is expected to launch by Diwali with three flavours which include cola, orange and lemon.

“This is an era where you don’t need money, but chutzpah and attitude. Small brands today are appealing to a younger audience. It all comes down to reinventing the product. Also, an engaging brand story is important to revive the brand,” said Alpana Parida, a brand consultant.

Parida explained that cola penetration in the country has been fantastic and are available at the Rs 5 and Rs 10 price points and have their rural strategies in place. Also, the existing players are aggressive marketers. “To expect Reliance to suddenly change the market will not be an easy task,” she said.

Rajat Wahi, partner at Deloitte India, explained that an average FMCG company has 2,500-3,000 distributors with it and Reliance is best placed to get so many distributors on board. “Reliance also has the advantage of using its own JioMart network which it uses to service kiranas,” Wahi said.

He explained that the re-entry of Campa Cola into the market will definitely cause a disruption and the brand also enjoys a good recall value.

Campa Cola as a brand was synonymous with cola in the 1980s and 1990s. After Coca-Cola had to exit India in 1977, its bottler at the time then decided to start its own brand, Campa Cola, which enjoyed a decent market share of about 30 per cent, as it was a very well recognised brand in North India.

Pure Drinks, the erstwhile owner of Campa Cola had bottling factories in Mumbai and Chennai as well. However, in 1990, Pepsi entered India under stringent conditions in joint venture with Voltas and Punjab Agro Industries, and Coca Cola re-entered the Indian market in 1993 in a joint venture with Britannia Industries. However, post liberalisation, by the mid 1990s, Pepsi bought out Voltas and Punjab Agro’s stake. Even Coca-Cola was no longer in partnership with Britannia by the mid 1990s, which caused competition in the industry to increase and eventually eased Campa Cola out of the market. The two US-based cola giants decided to fight it out in the Indian market.

“The re-entry of Campa into the market will cause competitive activity to increase in the aerated beverage space. With greater competition, the excitement in the category will definitely increase and help in expanding the category,” said Deepak Jolly, founder of advisory firm, Consocia Advisory.