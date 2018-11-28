Can Alternative Investment Fund be the way forward for family offices?

Abhishek Goenka is the head of venture capital at the RP Sanjiv Goenka group. The group is known for Spencers and SaReGaMa, along with CESC. He is, however, coy about his next investment. The I's haven't been dotted and the T's not been crossed on it. But, he will talk about his fund.

He has targeted a Rs 3-billion one, with Rs 1 bn in from its lead Limited Partner. We’ll come to the identity of the lead LP a little later. Goenka works out of Gurugram, and is excited about his role in the investment vehicle. It is a good time to be in business. There are a lot ...