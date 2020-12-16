Can NCLAT reinstate Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons? Asks CJI

-
ALSO READ
Commercial ambition sole motive of Mistry, Tata tells Supreme Court
Tata Sons withheld facts on turning private: Mistry firms tell SC
Tata Sons a 2-group firm, quasi-partnership between 2 groups: Mistry family
Shapoorji Pallonji Group agrees to exit Tata Sons, calls for separation
Tata and Mistry to part ways: A 70-year old partnership set to end
-
Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Tuesday asked whether the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had any powers to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons.
The CJI said the Bench had even asked the same question to Tata’s counsel Harish Salve at the beginning of the hearing whether there was any power with the NCLAT to exercise suo motu powers to reinstate and the CJI said apparently there was none. The NCLAT perhaps wanted Mistry to continue as chairman of Tata Sons, the CJI remarked. Mistry counsel said even they had not prayed for reinstatement as Chairman.
The CJI also asked which law was violated or restricted any director from pre consultation with others? This was in response to Mistry alleging that Tata Trusts nominated directors were consulting group patriarch Ratan Tata before taking any decisions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU