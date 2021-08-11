Canada's Brookfield to buy 30-acre land in Navi Mumbai for Rs 600 crore

-
ALSO READ
Brookfield REIT makes a tepid debut, units end 2% below issue price
Brookfield India REIT sees tepid listing, debuts at Rs 279 per share
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
A lotus-shaped landing field: GVK group reveals Navi Mumbai airport design
-
In one of the biggest land deals in the country in the last couple of years, Canada's Brookfield is set to buy a 30-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai, a satellite town of Mumbai, for Rs 600 crore from K Raheja Corp, sources said.
Brookfield plans to build a data centre on the plot. Raheja, which bought the land parcel in Ghansoli of Navi Mumbai from US chemicals company Cabot Corporation in 2015 for Rs 210 crore, will get a three-time return from the sale.
Real estate experts said the price paid by Brookfield is in line with the market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU