Canara Bank Q1 net nearly triples to Rs 1,177 cr as provisions dip

-
ALSO READ
Indian Bank Q1 net more than triples to Rs 1,182 cr, NIM up marginally
Canara Bank back in the black in Q4, posts net profit of Rs 1,010 cr
Axis Bank Q1 net up 94% YoY at Rs 2,160 cr on sharp dip in provisions
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Axis Bank Q3 net profit declines 36% to Rs 1,116 crore, NII grows 14%
-
Public sector lender Canara Bank's net profit rose by 190 per cent to Rs 1,177 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22) improvement in non-interest income and dip in provisions for bad loans.
The Bengaluru-based public sector lender, had posted net profit of Rs 406 crore during the same quarter last year (Q1FY21).
Its stock was trading 1.77 per cent higher at Rs 149.25 per share on BSE.
The bank said in filing with BSE that its net interest income (NII) rose by just 0.84 per cent in Q1FY22 to Rs 6,147 crore from Rs 6,096 crore in Q1FY21.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the reporting quarter fell to 2.71 per cent for Q1FY22 as against 2.84 per cent for Q1FY21.
Non-Interest Income was up by 67.47 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 4,438 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 2,650 crore in Q1FY21.
The bank's asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets down to 8.5 per cent in June 2021 from 8.84 percent during Q1FY21. The net NPA also dipped to 3.46 per cent during the quarter from 3.95 per cent in June 2020.
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 81.18% as at June 2021 from 78.95% as at June 2020.
The provisions for non-performing assets (year-on-year) fell by 34.23 per cent to Rs 2,335 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 3,550 crore in Q1FY21.
Advances grew by 5.23 per cent to Rs 6.84 trillion in Q1FY22. Its deposits grew by 12.34 percent to Rs 10.21 trillion in June 2021.
The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at 13.36 cent with tier I of 10.34 per cent in June 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU