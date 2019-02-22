Capgemini India starts appraisals across job roles, promotes 11,000

Capgemini, the Paris-headquartered information technology major, has started quarterly appraisals for its employees in India. This is part of an attempt to leverage its offshore workforce more and more. “We launched quarterly promotion cycles for non-freshers.

Traditionally, the industry has always done quarterly promotions for freshers but we started doing it for laterals, and in the past nine months, we have done upwards of 11,000 promotions. We will have one more round in the March cycle,” Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer at Capgemini India, told Business ...