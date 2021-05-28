Capgemini announces Covid-19 vaccination drive for its 125,000 employees

French IT services major rolled out on-premises vaccination drive for its 125,000 employees and dependents in association with health and security partner International SOS across India.

has partnered with Aditya Birla, Reliance, Apollo, MGM and Rainbow to facilitate the vaccination drives across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and NCR. is planning to expand the vaccination drive to other locations in the coming weeks, said the company in a statement.

The statement from the company said, "Capgemini’s highest priority is the health and well-being of its colleagues, and in line with this ethos, earlier this year Capgemini announced to cover the cost of vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all Government-approved protocols."

Additionally, Capgemini is tying up with more than 200 hospitals across locations for off-premise vaccination drives to cover vaccination for as many employees as possible. The company is extending all possible efforts to get its employees and their dependents vaccinated.